Worried about food safety after a power outage? When in doubt, throw it out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Coastal residents who lost power during Hurricane Dorian may be worried about the food in their freezer, and the Georgia Department of Health says they have good reason to.

Without electricity, food in refrigerators and freezer may spoil, causing people to get sick.

DPH says a good post-storm mantra to have is “When in doubt, throw it out.” The agency says spoiled food doesn’t always smell or look bad, so appearance and odor can’t always be relied on to gauge freshness.

The CDC recommends throwing out perishable food such as meat, fish, eggs, milk and leftovers in your fridge if the power has been off for four or more hours. Thawed frozen food that still has ice crystals can be refrozen or cooked, but if there are no ice crystals, the item should be thrown away.

DHP also says that when the power is out, people should keep their refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to prevent cold air from escaping.