SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All over the world, June 14 is recognized as World Blood Donor Day. It’s an event that raises awareness on how vital blood donations are to the health industry. Blood donations are used in a variety of ways from plasma treatments to research and emergency uses. Simply put, it aids the world.

Unfortunately, during this year, Georgia has faced dangerously low blood supplies with some having the worst shortages in a decade, yet there is always a need for it.

Those looking to donate blood in the Savannah area may consider BioLife Plasma Services. The only thing you would need is a picture ID, proof of your address and your social security card or most recent W2 form that has your social security number on it. You would also need to go to their website, create a profile and schedule an appointment.

Additionally, in order to donate blood at BioLife Plasma Services, you must be 18 years of age or older, and weigh between 110 lbs. to 400 lbs. Donors can expect their appointment to last around 3 hours.

Biomat USA Savannah also accepts blood donations. New donors are walk-ins only. However, they ask that those looking to donate arrive at their earliest convivence because it is a two to three-hour process. The center suggests those looking to donate prepare by eating a high-protein meal and by drinking plenty of water. They also require donors to bring a social security card and photo ID. Donors must be 18 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Savannah-GA Plasma Donation Centers in Savannah, GA – Plasma | GRIFOLS (grifolsplasma.com)

To donate blood to the Savannah American Red Cross schedule an appointment at Schedule a Blood, Platelet or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross (redcrossblood.org). Donors must be fever and symptom-free at the time of donation and have a photo ID. Donors 19 years of age or older must weigh at least 110 lbs. or more. The American Red Cross suggests preparing for the appointment by drinking plenty of fluids and being hydrated, water is best. Also, make sure to eat good meals prior to donating.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant. But only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly.