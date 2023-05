SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — You may know that Lupus can be a debilitating illness. It’s an autoimmune disease that primarily affects women of color causing the body to attack its own tissues and organs.

Tina Tyus-Shaw sits down with celebrated comedian and actress Cocoa Brown and Courtenay Joyner, a Lupus survivor to provide a more in-depth look into Lupus as well as share the latest updates on the organization’s upcoming event.