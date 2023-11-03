LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Flu season is upon us and new strains of COVID are appearing, that’s why it’s so important to stay updated on your vaccines.

It’s a vaccine that could potentially save you and your loved ones’ lives and today Liberty County Health Department is giving them out for free.

“Right now, with flu numbers climbing and then COVID continues to have outbreaks now is the perfect time to get vaccinated,” Jennifer Mealy, Nurse Manager Liberty County Health Department.

You can do that any day at the Liberty County Health Department.

“The more people are vaccinated with the higher number of people vaccinated that will slow the spread and until we are able to do that we are going to keep having these outbreaks of COVID and Flu and really we are encouraging both,” Jennifer Mealy, Nurse Manager Liberty County Health Department.

Jennifer tells me it is safe to get both vaccines on the same day no matter your age and she says the only thing you have to worry about are mild side effects if any.

“The CDC says that it’s perfectly safe to get both at the same time so we absolutely do encourage that with the flu vaccine most people do very well with a very low number of side effects if any and with the COVID vaccine some people report a sore arm maybe a little slight fever chills possibly but that’s a very low number of people that report that,” Jennifer Mealy, Nurse Manager Liberty County Health Department.

Rayonna has been getting vaccinated at the health clinic since she was a kid and she says she’s never felt any pain and it’s helped her stay healthy every year.

“I have been getting vaccinated at the health department for years I used to come here as a child but in my adulthood, I started working here two years ago so here at the health department I have been getting my Flu shot for the last two years but I have been getting them all along and its definitely helped in me not getting sick,” Rayonna Mcgregor, Nurse.

If you missed today’s event you can come by the health department for a walk-in flu or COVID vaccine anytime. These services are open to patients with insurance and those without.