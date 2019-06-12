Why food allergies have more than doubled over the last decade

Many people have barbecue and picnicing plans over the holiday weekend in celebration of the 4th of July. Public health experts warn that if you don't handle it property-- the food can put you at risk of a food-borne illness. A public health leader is offering some advice for your food safety. Dr. Lawton Davic, Health Diorector with the Coastal Health District says the risk of food-borne illness increases when food sits out after it's been cooked. While it cools down on the kitchen counter, or even on a picnic table, bacteria can grow inside and re-heating does not burn offthe risk, even though proper temperatures kills the bacteria itself, "It makes a toxin and you can reheat the meat and kill the bacteria but you don't de-nature the toxin that the bacteria made so if you eat that meat you still develop incredibly severe nausea, vomiting, and diahrrea very quickly," Davis says, adding that re-heating can make people believe it's safe when it's not, Yyou know the food would be warm, it would taste good, but it's still got that toxin on it and it'll make you sick," said Davis

Improper marinading and basting can contaminate meats too, "Don't use the raw juices for basting your meat while you're cooking it. you know if you're going to put barbecue sauce on it or you're gonna do some kind of marinade and you had your raw meat in the marinade, make another batch of the marinade to baste it with, not the stuff that you soaked the meat in before you cooked," said Davis.