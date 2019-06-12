Why food allergies have more than doubled over the last decade

(SNN) – Food allergies have more than doubled over the last decade, yet two-thirds of children who develop one don’t have a parent with that same allergy.
The most common allergy in children is peanuts followed by dairy, soy and tree nuts. In adults, the most common one is shrimp.
Pediatrician and Before Brands chief medical officer Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson said allergies can be developed at any time. She said genetics play a big part, but recent research suggests another major influencing factor is environment.
Dr. Swanson said parents should begin introducing children to peanut, dairy and fish as young as four to six months old to help combat rising food allergy rates.