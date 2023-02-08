SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dry January, when people cut out alcohol for the first month of the new year, is more popular than ever. While it might be a nice break from drinking for some, it’s not always a solution for Alcohol Use Disorder. In this week’s Wellness Wednesday segment on First News at 4 Memorial Health’s Manager of Behavioral Health, Mary Jo Horton, helps us recognize the warning signs and what to do if you’re concerned that you might have a problem.

Here are highlights of the discussion:

Signs of Alcohol Use Disorder:

• Your relationship with alcohol is harming your life

• Your functioning is impaired, and yet use continues

• Alcohol is causing problems with your relationships, work and health

What to do if you are concerned:

• Ask for support and accountability from a loved one

• Connect to the Recovery Community to engage in wellness

• Seek medical attention if you have withdrawals or find yourself unsafe