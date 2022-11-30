SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The possibility of a school shooting is enough to terrify parents and students, whether it turns out to be a hoax or not. Something like what happened at Savannah High School Wednesday creates trauma for everyone.

This Wellness Wednesday, WSAV navigated that specific trauma with Memorial Health’s Manager of Behavioral Health, Mary Jo Horton.

Here are her tips for navigating through an emotional crisis, even when your feelings are overwhelming.

Navigating Through an Emotional Crisis

• Trauma impacts people even when physically safe

• The emotional response mirrors physical trauma

• Import to process feelings and tend to the physical response

When Emotional Response is Overwhelming

• Be mindful that these responses may last and benefit from further help

• A new trauma may trigger past feelings of trauma and anxiety

• If your functioning is impaired, empower yourself to seek help