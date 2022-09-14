SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Earlier this week, Mayor Van Johnson revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

This Wellness Wednesday we discuss the mental health struggles of someone dealing with a serious medical condition.

Below is information and advice from Mary Jo Horton, Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health.

New Medical Condition’s Impact on Mental Health

Can worsen chronic feelings of depression and anxiety

Can trigger new fears and worries

Can make functioning with healthy habits challenging

Mental Health Impact on Caregivers

Triggers fears of not helping enough

Worsen the person’s own anxiety and depression

Cause worry and fear over one’s own health

Strategies for the Patient and the Caregiver