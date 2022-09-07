SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Wellness Wednesday we’re talking about something that affects millions of people, and likely many of you, loneliness.

It can have a direct impact on your mental health. This week on First News at 4, Mary Jo Horton, the Manager of Behavioral Health at Savannah’s Memorial Health, helps us navigate our way through feelings of loneliness.

Below are some of Mary Jo’s definitions, challenges and strategies for dealing with loneliness. For more in-depth information, you can watch the full conversation in the video player above.

Loneliness Defined:

Lack of feeling connected to others.

Can come in different forms; not about physical proximity

We are wired for humans, so it can be very distressing

Why it’s challenging:

Anxiety can be an obstacle especially for introverts

Physical isolation especially for seniors

The impact of COVID isolation

Strategies: