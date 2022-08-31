SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week we’re talking about a kind of therapy you’ve probably heard of, but don’t know much about, Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing or EMDR.

Mary Jo Horton, the Manager of Behavioral Health, at Memorial Health walks us through what this kind of therapy treats and how to know if it’s right for you.

EMDR: Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing

• Treats painful memories and trauma

• Connects memories with body sensations

• Aims to heal by re-processing memories

How it works?

• Uncovers how a painful memory is connected to functioning

• Helps connect how memories impact anxiety and depression

• Helps physical symptoms and understanding sensations

Is it right for me?

• First understand what symptoms are impairing you

• Then research technique without self-therapy

• Engage in a therapeutic interview to determine connection