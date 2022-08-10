SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s Wellness Wednesday, and we’re talking about adult, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also called ADHD.
Our mental health expert Mary Jo Horton is back. The manager of behavioral health at Memorial Health shares advice for how to spot it in yourself, how to get a diagnosis and effective ways to manage it.
ADHD In Adults: Symptoms present starting in childhood include:
- Inattention, impulsivity, hyperactivity which impairs functioning
- Not to be confused with anxiety, procrastination, or trauma responses
Diagnosis
- First step: Identify symptoms with triggers and impairment
- Therapist: Can assist in understanding symptoms and solutions
- Psychiatrist: Can assist with diagnosis for medication purposes
Treatment
- Solution-focused, strength-based perspective to navigate symptoms
- Reflect on how you’ve been navigating the symptoms
- Work with a therapist to teach: mindfulness, CBT and other behavioral solution
- Medication solutions can become problematic