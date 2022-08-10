SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s Wellness Wednesday, and we’re talking about adult, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also called ADHD.

Our mental health expert Mary Jo Horton is back. The manager of behavioral health at Memorial Health shares advice for how to spot it in yourself, how to get a diagnosis and effective ways to manage it.

ADHD In Adults: Symptoms present starting in childhood include:

Inattention, impulsivity, hyperactivity which impairs functioning

Not to be confused with anxiety, procrastination, or trauma responses

Diagnosis

First step: Identify symptoms with triggers and impairment

Therapist: Can assist in understanding symptoms and solutions

Psychiatrist: Can assist with diagnosis for medication purposes

Treatment