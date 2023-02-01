SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last Friday night, millions of us watched, in horror, the videos of Memphis Police Officers beating 29 year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days after that attack, and 5 officers involved now face several charges including second-degree murder.

The video brought up emotions, particularly for black people, that many still can’t shake almost a week after seeing it. Memorial Health’s Manager of Behavioral Health, Mary Jo Horton, joined us this Wellness Wednesday to help unpack this latest example of what many are calling “Black Trauma.” We encourage you to watch the discussion and use it as a way to start conversations about healing in your own life.

Here are some of the points Mary Jo shared:

Areas to explore for discussion:

• Vicarious trauma and the impacts of witnessing videos of violence

• Community impacts of feeling safe and protected

• Struggling with discussing police engagement with children

Areas for growth and positive impact

• Honest and meaningful community discussions

• Validation of feelings, and connecting through experiences

• Channeling painful emotions for connection and action