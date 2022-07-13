SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is launching what we hope to be a long-running series on First News at 4, Wellness Wednesdays. Its focus is to deal with topics important to your mental health and those you love.

Mary Jo Horton, the Director of Behavioral Health at Savannah’s Memorial Health, talked with us about what to do if your child becomes a victim of a sexual predator.

She says some signs of sexual abuse in your child include:

Change in behavior to include acting out, or aggression

Increase in anxiety, physical health symptoms such as upset stomach

Change in the desire to participate in activities or go to school

Horton says if you suspect you child is being abused you should:

Ask your child about your concerns

Asking creates a safe emotional space

Focus on being concerned rather than upset

And if you confirm that abuse has occurred start by reporting it, then: