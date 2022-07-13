SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is launching what we hope to be a long-running series on First News at 4, Wellness Wednesdays. Its focus is to deal with topics important to your mental health and those you love.
Mary Jo Horton, the Director of Behavioral Health at Savannah’s Memorial Health, talked with us about what to do if your child becomes a victim of a sexual predator.
She says some signs of sexual abuse in your child include:
- Change in behavior to include acting out, or aggression
- Increase in anxiety, physical health symptoms such as upset stomach
- Change in the desire to participate in activities or go to school
Horton says if you suspect you child is being abused you should:
- Ask your child about your concerns
- Asking creates a safe emotional space
- Focus on being concerned rather than upset
And if you confirm that abuse has occurred start by reporting it, then:
- Remind your child you are there to care and protect them
- Get help! Call 9-8-8- for emergencies
- You can also contact Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center.