(WSAV) — Hospitals and cancer centers are running out of two major injectable cancer drugs.

Carboplatin and Cisplatin are in short supply–this shortage of medicine puts cancer patients in a threatening predicament.

This started when Intas, an Indian-based drug company was forced to stop production due to safety and quality violations.

Intas was responsible for producing about half of the key cancer drugs that are used in the U.S. Now that they aren’t operating, providers are struggling to get medicine to their patients.

These medicines are estimated to be used in the treatment of 500,000 cancer patients per year.

According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, 93% of cancer treatment centers are reporting a Carboplatin shortage–while 70% of centers are reporting a Cisplatin shortage.

Ranaan Alter, an oncologist at Northwestern University’s Medical Center, says supply is so low in the area that people are flocking to his hospital.

“We have patients that are trying to come to our system. So that they can get their treatment– so it’s becoming a real problem. We have to ration these drugs, do we ration them for the whole city, the whole community or just the patients that are currently under our care, “ said Alter.

The two drugs have been particularly effective in treating gynecologic cancer–also many leukemias and lymphomas.

In response, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing temporary imports of foreign-approved versions.

Alter says it’s encouraging that they are FDA-registered, but the idea is still

concerning to him.

“It certainly presents some level of concern. You want to make sure the drugs you are giving your patients have been adequately studied and have gone through rigorous testing and data mining, that the FDA would do for these drugs,” said Alter.