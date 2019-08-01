Trump administration reveals plan to allow prescription drug imports from Canada

(NBC News) – The Trump administration announced Wednesday a proposal to help Americans pay less for prescription drugs by allowing imports of the same medications from Canada.

“The burden now is on states, pharmacies and wholesalers to come in with plans so we can look at them and approve them to let cheaper, inexpensive drugs come into the United States from Canada,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows six in ten Americans currently take prescription medicine.

Eighty percent say one of the best ways to save is to buy in Canada.

Earlier this week presidential candidate Bernie Sanders crossed the border to buy insulin he says costs about $400 dollars in the U.S.

“Here in Canada this costs 35 to 40 bucks. One tenth the price,” Sanders noted.

Pharma, the lobbying group for pharmaceuticals companies, calls the proposal a “scheme” that is “far too dangerous” and warns drugs coming through Canada “may not have undergone stringent review by the FDA.”