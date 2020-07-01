Treating COVID-19 at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The American Red Cross says there is an urgent need Tuesday for blood donations. Intense heat and canceled events are working against the organization now faced with a growing demand for blood.

Rising temperatures slow down blood donations every summer. But when you couple that with rising coronavirus cases, the slow down is multiplied. Now that hospitals around the country are operating again at full-speed, there is a 30 percent increase in demand for blood donations.