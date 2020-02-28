‘Topping Off’ ceremony celebrates new Okatie medical office building

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort Memorial celebrated the completion of the steel structure for its three-story Okatie medical office building with a “topping off” ceremony Thursday.

During the ceremony, a group signed the last beam for Beaufort Memorial’s Okatie Medical Pavilion before it was attached.

Construction of the 70,000-square-foot pavilion began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall of 2020.

According to officials, the new medical pavilion will provide residents of southern Beaufort and Jasper counties more convenient access to medical services and specialties, from primary care to cancer treatment.

