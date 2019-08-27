Thousands of kidneys discarded in US while thousands die awaiting transplants, study finds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People in the Coastal Empire awaiting kidney transplants are reacting to a new study that finds thousands of kidneys from deceased donors are discarded in the U.S. while thousands on waiting lists die waiting for the organs.

The study looked at deceased donors and compared rates with France, which has less restrictive guidelines for deceased kidney donations.

Brad Tatom of Pooler and Tony Ruff of Garden City both hope for life-saving kidney donations and both say they would accept kidneys under less restrictive guidelines here. Tatom says he’s been told the downside of deceased donor organs and he’s still up for the operation if he gets the call a kidney is available for him.

“Could be coming from prisoners. Could have HIV…hepatitis could be involved, but all of that’s treatable,” Tatom said. “So even if it is a kidney that has been in an infected person, I can still be treated and taken care of and get somewhat of my normal life back.

“To find a live donor, they say, is kind of like a unicorn.”

Ruff says utilizing an older person’s kidney for him would be just what the doctor ordered.

“I’m an older person now…my road behind me is a lot longer than my road in front of me and I’m not quite as particular and I don’t worry about it that much,” Ruff said. “I say if you can find me a kidney, find me a kidney.”

The transplant group in Paris, where one of the study’s co-authors practices, issued the following news release after the Journal of the American Medical Association Published the Study on Monday: