The pros and cons of the keto diet

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - Danielle Malone worked hard to get to where she is today, shedding weight and feeling better.

She's on a modified ketogenic diet. The ketogenic or "keto" diet is getting a lot of attention recently, and many celebrities swear by it.

"It's about 70 to 80 percent fat intake and then a moderate amount of protein and only about five percent carbohydrates," said registered dietitian, Samantha Barone.

Malone said in the past, she had tried calorie counting and weight loss apps on her phone, but was unsuccessful.

"For me, lowering the carb intake, I was able to move around better. My joints felt better," said Malone. "After that, it was a no brainer. I didn't want to stop. My clothes fit better. My focus was better."

Some health professionals say it's not sustainable and warn of associated short and long-term issues, including vitamin deficiency and kidney problems.

"There is a very strong body of research to back up the potential in some severe cardiovascular health risks in the long term when you are taking in such a high amount of fat," said Barone. "In the short term, there is what's called the keto flu that can end up with someone experiencing a lot of flu-like symptoms."

Malone said she recommends slowly moving into the keto diet.