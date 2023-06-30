SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We are right in the middle of summertime, which means these warm temperatures are here to stay.

WSAV gathered some tips on how to stay cool this summer, and how to handle heat exhaustion if you are facing it.

The year got off to a warm start, the first three months of 2023 were the hottest such period ever recorded in Georgia.

It isn’t expected to slow down this summer, climate scientists have mentioned that Georgia could have its hottest summer in 30 years.

Catherine Grant, Founder of ExperCare said, “Staying hydrated — hard to do when it’s warm and you’re outside for extended periods of time but really getting ahead of that hydration. A lot of times people start hydrating too late — the day before, or even several days before”

The CDC says there is an average of 658 heat-related deaths per year, they also say each one of these deaths is preventable.

Exposure to excessive heat can cause muscle cramps and dizziness leading to pre-existing health conditions flaring up.

The most extreme consequence is a heat stroke which happens when your body overheats to a temperature of 104 degrees or higher.

Grant said, “If you don’t seek cooling off or hydration to stop that process then it can proceed into confusion, dizziness and more severe symptoms.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, some causes of heat stroke include dehydration, alcohol consumption and overly strenuous activity.

Some symptoms of a heat stroke include high body temperature-altered mental state- and rapid breathing.

“Heat exhaustion can present as overheated, and feeling, just really not feeling well related to heat, particularly from working outside for an extended period of time,” Grant explained.

These heat-related threats pose a genuine concern-it is only getting worse over time

According to the CDC, heat-related deaths went up 56% from 2018 to 2021.

Grant says it’s important to recognize when your body may be overheating and to remove yourself from the situation.

“The first sign is kind of feeling your body pushing over the edge—take a break, go inside and cool off. Staying inside during the heat peak, when it’s the warmest are some techniques we can use to take care of ourselves,” Grant told News 3.