Study: Progesterone could cut miscarriages

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCNC) – A new study suggests progesterone treatments may prevent miscarriages in women who’ve experienced repeated pregnancy loss.

Miscarriage, also called early pregnancy loss, is when a baby dies in the womb before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

For women who know they’re pregnant, about 10 to 15 in 100 pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to March of Dimes. They say most miscarriages happen in the first trimester, before the 12th week of pregnancy.

But some women will experience repeat miscarriages, suffering through two or more miscarriages in a row.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Birmingham and Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research in the U.K., involved more than 4,200 women. It found progesterone treatments increased live births by five percent for women who’ve experienced at least one previous miscarriage and by 15 percent for women who experienced three or more.

