Study indicates lifestyle changes & medication just as effective as invasive heart procedures

by: Tom Costello NBC News

(NBC News) – The results of a highly-anticipated federal study indicating lifestyle changes and medication are just as effective as common invasive heart procedures, like stents, for patients with stable heart disease.

 “We found no added benefit for an invasive strategy,” explains Dr. Judith Hochman with NYU Langone Health 

Researchers discovered that procedures were just marginally more effective than medications at reducing chest pain during exercise. Researchers also found little difference between the groups in major heart disease outcomes like heart attacks.

“Medications now are much better than they were ten twenty years ago,” says Dr. Hochman.

Some experts say the study could be a turning point and help guide conversations about treatment options for millions of patients.

Doctors recommend that you call 911 immediately if you’ve never experienced chest pain before or if it doesn’t go away within a few minutes.

