SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw introduced session two of her Health and Well-being program via Zoom with students from Savannah State University’s Educational Talent Search program.

Guest instructor, Tyus Tillman from Los Angeles taught the students about the benefits of yoga.

One key lesson was using their brain to focus their body on a physical routine.

The students say the yoga moment left a positive health impression on them.