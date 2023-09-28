SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’ve all heard stories about people who had to choose between paying for their prescription drugs or buying groceries.

Many in our area are also struggling with the rising costs of their medicines.

When you go to fill your prescription at the pharmacy, you might be surprised by the price tag, even with insurance.

For those on a fixed income or strict budget, physicians say the cost can be very burdensome, especially for seniors.

With prescription drugs for common diseases like Diabetes and COPD being some of the most expensive, doctors say some seniors are going without just to afford the medication they need to live.

“Patients who are on higher numbers of insulin, as far as units go, tend to be our sicker patients and the most at-risk if they’re not taking their insulin but also require higher amounts. Therefore, the cost does go up with that too. So, I have seen patients who are going without insulin, or in an effort to decrease the amount of insulin and conserve it, they’ll try and go without food,” Dr. Robyn Odzark, a physician at Dedicated Senior Medical Center said.

The number one thing Odzark says patients can do to lower their prescription costs: “Talk to your doctor about your financial situation.”

She tells me there are generic options for some medications that work just as well, instead of ones that can cost hundreds of dollars at a time to refill.

However, she does say some life-saving medications still lack alternatives and that’s why it’s critical to develop more generic options to avoid price gouging.

Patients at Dedicated Senior Medical Center tell me their doctors are committed to providing them with the best possible options.

“I really love it here, and I will not switch it up with nobody. And I love it, ever since the beginning. You can get your medication here, and the people are so friendly, even down to the doctor,” Georgia, a patient at Dedicated Senior Medical Center said.