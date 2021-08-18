Skunk found in Hampton County tests positive for rabies

BRUNSON, S.C. (WSAV) – A skunk found in Hampton County has tested positive for rabies, health officials said Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), one person was potentially exposed to the rabid skunk. They’ve been referred to their health care provider.

DHEC says the animal was found near Prince William Road (State Rd S-25-512) and Pond Town Road in Brunson. It was tested for lab testing on Friday and was confirmed to have rabies three days later.

DHEC urges the public to report any animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals. The agency’s Environmental Affairs Beaufort office is available during normal business hours at 843-846-1030 or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (select option 2).

“It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister. “Contact your local Environmental Affairs office for further guidance.”

According to DHEC, the skunk is the first animal in Hampton County to test positive for rabies this year.

To protect pets against the disease, health officials urge the public to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination.