SC pharmaceutical plant to require COVID vaccine for workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina pharmaceutical company that has offered COVID-19 vaccines since February will now require all of its own employees to get inoculated.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. will mandate all of its nearly 2,000 workers be fully vaccinated or have started a two-dose vaccine series by Aug. 27.

Details of the requirement were shared with The Associated Press ahead of an official announcement Monday.

The company’s vaccine mandate does provide for exemptions.

A growing number of hospitals in the state have begun requiring the shots for workers, but the vast majority of companies in South Carolina have not.

Less than half of eligible state residents have been fully vaccinated.