SC man removed from kidney transplant list after declining to get the COVID-19 vaccine

EASLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- Jason Wilson has battled kidney failure since he was a child.

The Easley, S.C. man’s health had improved during his teenage years, but at the age of 24, he was told he would need to go on dialysis in preparation for a kidney transplant. He followed the necessary protocols and was placed on MUSC’s kidney transplant list in 2019.

Fast forward to December 2020 and Wilson received a letter stating that if he did not get the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 1, 2022, he would be removed from the hospital’s transplant list.

“It made me kind of mad because I had done everything else but the COVID vaccine,” Wilson said. “That’s the one thing that’s keeping me from staying on the list.”

Wilson said he received a call from someone at MUSC right before he was moved to inactive status asking him what could be done to encourage him to get the shot.

” I said, at this time, there’s nothing you can say,” he said. “I don’t want it.”

An MUSC spokesperson gave a statement which reads in part:

“MUSC Health is part of a growing number of transplant centers who are making this same requirement, due to the overwhelming evidence of improving patient outcomes post-transplant for those who are vaccinated.”

Wilson’s story caught the attention of state lawmaker Ashley Trantham (Greenville) who made attempts to get Wilson put back on MUSC’s list or get him on another health system’s list.

“After reaching out to MUSC, talking to Dr. Stanton, and I realized that they set their own qualifiers and it is what it is,” Trantham said. “I couldn’t really get them to reconsider putting him back on the list.”

So she did the only other thing she could think to do: file legislation in the State House.

Trantham’s bill would make it so that any hospital system cannot deny someone the opportunity for a lifesaving procedure based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“I see it as so unethical,” she said. ” I see it as inhumane and I do believe it is unconstitutional.”

Wilson said his doctors told me he has about five to seven years on dialysis. He is currently in year two.

“For right now, I’ve got a little bit of working room to kind of hold off to see what happens in the future,” he said. “Maybe they can kind of back up on the force of the shot and just leave it as highly recommended like the flu shot.”

