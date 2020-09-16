Savannah Speech & Hearing Center opens new facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One local nonprofit is expanding its services to help more children in need.

The Savannah Speech & Hearing Center hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for the grand opening of their new facility.

The center has been providing comprehensive services to children and adults with speech, language and hearing problems, regardless of their financial situation, for 65 years.

The new location is on the Memorial University Medical Center campus. They broke ground for the new facility in November of 2019.

Take a virtual tour of the new facility below:

The project took a little over 10 months to complete, but Executive Director Beth McIntosh says it was worth it to be able to help more people with their communication needs.

“The need is really out there,” she said. “Communication problems can cause isolation among people, and communication is such an important part of our lives.”

McIntosh says some services were limited in their former location due to lack of space. Now, they are adding pediatric occupational therapy and pediatric physical therapy to complement their speech therapy program.

“Our focus is on helping those who can’t afford services,” McIntosh said. “And to be able to do that, we need community support and financial support. United Way is extremely helpful in offering us that support so we can see people who can’t afford to pay for services.”

Savannah Speech & Hearing offers a wide range of programs including Sound Start, audiology, speech, hearing aids, cochlear implants, an information resource center and other specialized programs.

Savannah Speech and Hearing speech-language pathologists and audiologists are certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and are licensed by the Georgia State Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology.

To schedule an appointment at the new facility, visit speechandhearingsav.org, or call 912-355-4601.