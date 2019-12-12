Savannah doctors share update on 2019 flu cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Coughing, sneezing, runny nose and congestion are just a few of those telltale signs of the dreaded flu that we’re all trying to avoid this season.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that influenza-like illness activity in Georgia and South Carolina is currently high.

Savannah-based medical experts tell News 3 that they continue to keep a close eye on cases of the contagious virus.

At Memorial Health, doctors have noted a rise in recent cases of flu-infected people coming into the hospital, and right now, they are seeing most cases of one particular type of flu.

“There’s influenza A and B, and B is the worst, and we’re actually seeing more of a prevalence of influenza B in our facility more than influenza A,” Dr. Jay Goldstein, Memorial Health’s chief of emergency medicine, told News 3.

“People are sick, they feel uncomfortable, a lot of body aches, chills and they’re pretty miserable,” he said.

There’s some good news in what is expected to be a bad flu season for Georgia.

Pediatricians at Coastal Pediatrics haven’t seen as many flu cases in children recently as they did the same time last year.

“From the flu season that usually starts around September, our practice has had only 60 cases of the flu, whereas last year around this time, we had closer to about 160,” said pediatrician Dr. Richard Callan.

In light of the uptick in flu cases that some doctors are seeing, as always, they remind people that the flu vaccine is the best line of defense against catching the virus.

“This year, so far, we feel like it’s worked effectively from what we’ve seen,” Goldstein said. “The people that have gotten the flu vaccination have really not gotten the flu, subsequently.”

The Coastal Health District is offering free flu shots on Thursday. For more information, visit here.