SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the region prepares for dangerously high temperatures this week, it is important to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion. The American Red Cross urges people to stay safe this summer and has provided tips that will help keep you and your family safe.

What To Do During Extreme Heat

One of the best ways to prevent heat-related illness is to stay hydrated. An average person should drink about ¾ of a gallon of water daily.

You can make sure that you are drinking enough water by checking your urine. Dark yellow could show that you are not drinking enough. Avoid caffeinated, alcoholic, and sugary drinks. Focus on drinking plenty of water throughout these hot days.

Keeping your body cool is another way to avoid heat-related illnesses. Spending a few hours in air-conditioning is ideal. If your home does not have air conditioning, public areas like shopping malls, public libraries, and cooling centers are other options.

Limit outdoor activities and make sure you have plenty of lightweight clothing to wear during this season. If activity must be performed outside, early mornings and late evenings are best.

Prevent Heat Illness

Create a support team that is prepared to beat the heat together. Check on your friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure you can recognize heat-illness symptoms if they appear.

People who are at most risk for heat illnesses are the elderly, infants, children, pregnant women, people with medical conditions, outdoor workers, and people with limited resources.

How to Treat Heat-Related Illnesses

The most common heat-related illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes.

Heat cramps are caused by dehydration. Look for heavy sweating and muscle pains or spasms. If these symptoms appear, move to a cool place and drink water. If cramps last longer than an hour or an individual has a heart condition, get help right away.

Heat exhaustion is a serious condition and may require immediate medical attention. Look for these signs: heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, fast/weak pulse, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness, or dizziness-headache-passing out. If a person is experiencing these symptoms, move to a cool place, sip water slowly, and cool off with a wet cloth or a cold bath. If symptoms last longer than an hour or vomiting occurs, seek medical attention.

“Extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, more severe, and last longer,” said Rod Tolbert, CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “But we can take action to prepare. Prepare now to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Heat stroke is deadly and emergency attention is required. If a person has a body temperature above 104°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, fast, strong pulse, headache-dizziness, nausea-confusion-passing out, call 911 immediately. After calling, move to a cool place and cool the body with wet cloths, fanning, or a cool bath. Do not give the person anything to drink.

The heat can be unpredictable, and preparing in advance could save a life.