Red Cross facing lowest supply levels in more than a decade

FILE – The exterior of an American Red Cross branch that started to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma donations on May 11, 2020 in Fairfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues, despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public.

Although thousands have donated blood, there is still a need for donations.

Donors of all blood types, especially Type O, are urged to make an appointment to give to help meet the needs of patients.

In honor of the new series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. All who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.

