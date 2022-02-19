RECALL: Some powdered baby formulas recalled due to bacterial infection risk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is warning parents and caregivers of infants to check their powdered infant formula before using it due to a recall of some products.

The FDA and CDC are investigating after four babies became sick with bacterial infections after consuming the affected powdered formula products. Three of the complaints concerned Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one complaint was Salmonella.

The recall includes Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formulas manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in its Sturgis, Michigan facility.

The recalled powdered infant formulas can be identified by the 7-to-9-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package.

The Georgia DPH says do not use these brands if they meet all 3 of the following conditions:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

Georgia WIC participants may return or exchange recalled formula to the place of purchase or contact their WIC clinic to exchange for replacement vouchers.

Parents or caregivers can also check Similac’s recall website or call 800-986-8540 to check if a formula they use is included in the recall.