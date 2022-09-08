SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Inflation hikes and supply chain problems have caused a shortage of sanitary products nationwide. WSAV spoke with a local diaper and period product supply bank to learn more about how it has impacted the Coastal Empire.

Right now, there’s more than a 10% increase in the cost of period products nationwide and with more than 28% of the population in Chatham County living at or below the poverty line.

One local organization said they’ve seen the need go up. Over the moon supplies diapers and period products to seven different counties in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Because tampons and pads are categorized as hygiene items similar to shampoo and not considered essential items, they are taxed and are not covered by federal benefits programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In response to rising costs, many states across the country are rolling back sales taxes for period products. However, in Georgia pads and tampons are taxed at 4% advocates said this can limit access and lead to health issues.

“Some people will substitute with things like toilet paper while they have their period and that can lead to health issues or unfortunately students will skip school or family members will stay home and that just has another impact on their ability to afford the cost of living so we are seeing much more demand throughout,” said Beth Crowley, Over the Moon board member.

With demand increasing, Over the Moon is partnering with several local businesses to stock and supply free period kits in restrooms so more people have access.

They can always use more volunteers to help put together the kits and more donations. To find out how you can help, click or tap here.