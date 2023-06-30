ATLANTA (WSAV) — As temperatures soar, Georgia’s Department of Health and the CDC want you to be safe as insects creep indoors.

Georgia’s mosquito season peaks in the summer and lasts between March through October – with more activity during rainy days.

“We want to avoid bug bites — certain insects can cause bites that can make us really sick.”

The Georgia Department of Health says mosquitoes and summer go hand-in-hand and avoiding bites will prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses like Zika or West Nile.

“All ages can get infection from mosquitoes — but for specific information ask your doctor about what you are at risk for.”

Experts say to wear insect repellents containing DEET that contains 20-30%, which is most effective, or the oil of lemon eucalyptus after you put on sunscreen.

“When it comes to the summer is the heat, we are concerned about the really old, and really young and protect us from the sun, wear sunscreen, wear long sleeves clothing and staying hydrated — that’s very important.”

Peak mosquito bites typically happen around dusk and dawn so try to avoid being outside at these times.

Health experts say mosquitoes thrive on standing water, so after every rainfall — or once a week — eliminate water build up to prevent breeding locations for mosquitoes.

“So a variety of infections can be caused by the bites of mosquitos — like West Nile — but for specific for what you are at risk, touch base with your health care provider,” said. LCDR Katrina Byrd, Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer, CDDC.

Every year, one-third of the U.S. population uses DEET to protect from mosquito-borne illness.