NICU infections leave three infants dead

DANVILLE, Penn. (WBRE/NBC News) – Three infants are dead after a waterborne infection spread through the NICU at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

A total of eight babies were been exposed to the infection; four were treated and recovered, and one is still receiving treatment.

Doctors say they believe the deaths of the three infants were a result of their already vulnerable state.

Officials at Geisinger say they are doing everything in their power to get to the bottom of how the infants were infected with pseudomonas, a common and usually harmless bacteria.

“It’s really too soon to say exactly where the organism is coming from, but what we have, the info we have so far, suggests it’s someplace outside of the NICU and are continuing to pursue that and confirm that as best we can,” Mark Shelly, M.D., Director of Infection Prevention said.

