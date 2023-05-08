SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Healthcare leaders and officials cut the ribbon on a brand new pediatric center in Effingham County. And leaders say the purpose is to bring pediatric care to rural Southeast Georgia.

Effingham Pediatric Center in Springfield is now open! Healthcare leaders and officials cut the ribbon Monday afternoon. This state-of-the-art facility will provide access to families who live in rural Southeast Georgia. Dr. Bailey Alford has been leading the pediatric division for Effingham Healthcare for six years now and says this place will be the center for children in Effingham county.

Dr. Alford said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be in this new building beautiful space and be providing care for the children in this community. I think it’s something that was really needed on this side of the county something that we didn’t have before now and so you know we already had a thriving practice and now with this expanded square footage and state-of-the-art location we’re expecting to grow exponentially from here.”

The pediatric center has seven exam rooms, four primary care providers on-site and will be able to see 56 patients a day Monday through Friday. Families who live in this community say they have been waiting years for a facility like this to open its doors.

Liz Carlson, a longtime resident, says it was difficult to get appointments coming from Effingham County.

“We have two older children um that we used as the Savannah office for and they had one in Pooler, but driving to get there is horrendous and I don’t drive out of the county unless I have to so, uh driving that far with all the traffic and being right here five minutes, literally five minutes from my house is amazing,” Carlson said.

With more people expected to move to this region because of new development like the Hyundai plant, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns says it’s critical for families to have access to healthcare.

Burns said, “We’re certainly a magnet for folks to come here and part of that magnet for our development creating great jobs and working with the general assembly Governor Kemp and the local folks in the counties is creating those opportunities for a good life in the future but number one thing we have to have when you have um quality of life is quality healthcare.”

Health leaders say they are working to create pediatric specialty services so families can get access to specialists close to home.

