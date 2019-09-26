New medical device for sleep apnea patients in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. ⁠(WSAV) — Over 18 million Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Sleep apnea occurs when the airway collapses during sleep and blocks the flow of oxygen to the brain.

The brain senses a lack of oxygen and wakes the body up just long enough to take a breath, then falls back asleep. This cycle repeats throughout the night and causes poor, disruptive sleep.

OSA symptoms are difficult to manage. Many people experience tiredness, irritability, and snoring, and the long-term impact on heart and brain health is extremely dangerous. When left untreated, sleep apnea can cause vehicle accidents, worsening mood and memory, stroke, heart attack, and even death.

Dr. David Oliver, founder and CEO of Coastal Ear, Nose, and Throat, is taking the first step to making lives better for patients in Savannah.

Inspire is a new device on the market that works inside the body with a patient’s natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea. Dr. Oliver owns the only practice in Savannah that is implementing this new device for sleep apnea patients.

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) is the first line of treatment for sleep apnea. But studies show more than 50 percent of people who have a CPAP machine don’t use it.

“It saves lives too, not just living lives, but the quality of life to where you can actually get a good night’s sleep without the face mask; without the potential infections and the other things like rejection that you get from CPAP,” Dr. Oliver said.

“People categorically do well. Whereas before there was a lot of frustration of, ‘Gosh doc, I went through all this and I’m still having sleep apnea,” he said. “I just haven’t seen that with this procedure and with the early reports, that’s pretty much what we’re hearing and I’ve replicated that with my own practice.”

The Food and Drug Administration approved Inspire in 2014. Right now, over 4,000 patients with sleep apnea have Inspire, and Dr. Oliver says it has a 95 percent success rate.

How it Works:

Inspire senses when you inhale and when you collapse and obstruct the airway. It then delivers mild stimulation to the hypoglossal nerve that controls the tongue. Then, it nudges the tongue forward, opening the airway. No mask, no noise, no hose.

Inspire is controlled by a hand-held sleep remote about the size of a cell phone. The patient turns on Inspire before sleep and off again when they wake up.

It has been implanted in over 250 leading medical centers across the United States, but there is only one provider that will provide the service in Chatham County at the time.

Treatment options:

There are many different sleep apnea treatment options available. CPAP is the most commonly used treatment for OSA. It uses a mask and hose to blow pressurized air into the airway to keep it open during sleep. This treatment works well for some patients, however, studies show about 50 percent of people who are given a CPAP machine don’t use it.

The Inspire system is placed under the skin of the neck and chest through three small incisions during an outpatient procedure. Most patients return home the same day and take over-the-counter pain medications as needed.

Inspire is specifically for patients who:

-Have been diagnosed with moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (AHI 15-65)

-Are unable to use or get benefit from CPAP

-Are not obese

-22 and older

Clinical Results:

The safety and efficacy of Inspire therapy were measured during the STAR clinical trial. One-year STAR trial results were published on January 9th, 2014 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, showing patients using Inspire therapy had significant reductions in sleep apnea events and significant improvements in quality of life measures.

These significant reductions and improvements were sustained over a 5-year follow-up period.

As of February 2019, there have been over 70 peer-reviewed publications on Inspire therapy. These publications show patients using Inspire therapy in real-world, clinical practice settings experience significant reductions in sleep apnea events and significant improvements in quality of life measures, consistent with those seen in the STAR clinical trial.