Need a flu shot? Coastal Health District offering drive-thru clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Getting vaccinated is recommended each flu season but paired with the risk of COVID-19 infection, health officials say getting the flu shot is now more important than ever.

“If you were ever on the fence about whether you should get a flu vaccine, this is probably the year to get it,” Coastal Health District’s Health (CHD) Director Dr. Lawton Davis told News 3.

According to Davis, the goal is to increase herd immunity to influenza, bringing down the chances of getting it and COVID-19 at the same time.

“They both affect the respiratory tract significantly, and they’re different germs or viruses, so I would think that each would tend to make the other worse,” the director said.

CHD is working to make it easy for residents to get vaccinated with drive-thru vaccination clinics. No appointment is necessary.

Davis says people in high-risk categories, like the elderly, can get a higher dose of the flu shot with four times the amount of vaccine. He also says tracking influenza will be harder because the symptoms are so similar to the much more serious COVID-19.

“When somebody has a headache, fever, chills and a cough, and they go see their healthcare provider, we’re probably going to have to test for COVID and influenza,” he explained.

At least one drive-thru flu clinic has been scheduled in each of the eight counties CHD covers:

Bryan County

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Henderson Park (500 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Richmond Hill)

Camden County

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both at 135 Gross Road, Kingsland

Chatham County

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center (301 West Oglethorpe Street, Savannah)

Glynn County

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m.

All at Glynn County Health Department (2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick)

Liberty County

Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both at James Brown Park (800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville)

Long County

Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Long County Health Department (584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici)

McIntosh County

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Both at McIntosh County Health Department (1335 Hwy. 57, Townsend)

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old. CHD says vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from the flu, including:

adults age 65 and older

children younger than 5

pregnant women

people with chronic health conditions (asthma, diabetes)

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu.

For more information or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, visit here.

To receive a flu shot at another time, call your local health department to schedule an appointment.