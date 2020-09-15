National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day testing event to be held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District will be offering free, confidential HIV testing on Sept. 25 in observance of National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Testing will take place between 2 and 7 p.m. in Savannah at the First City Pride Center (1515 Bull St.). Organizers say a rapid HIV test will provide results in one minute.

A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be made available to those individuals.

The event, sponsored by the Coastal Health District’s Project POWER (Protecting Ourselves With Every Resource), is a part of the local effort to stop the spread of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases — and encourage more open dialogue between partners.

National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day launched in 2008 and is observed every September to focus on the disproportionate impact of HIV/AIDS on gay and bisexual men in the United States.

One in six gay and bisexual men living with HIV are still unaware of their status, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Meanwhile, the testing location, First City Pride Center, is an inclusive advocacy, social and service organization that works to meet the needs of Savannah’s LGBTQIA+ community.

For more information about testing, contact Gregory Battle at 912-644-5826 or Gregory.Battle@dph.ga.gov.

In compliance with Savannah’s order, all event attendees are required to wear a mask or face covering. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend.