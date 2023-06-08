SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – June is Men’s Health Month, dedicated to breaking down barriers to get more men into their doctor’s offices for checkups and screenings. It’s all part of an effort to help them live longer and healthier lives, despite some alarming statistics in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Men’s Health Network, women live nearly eight years longer than men in our state. Almost 6,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed and 740 men in Georgia will die from prostate cancer this year alone.

These statistics are concerning to doctors, who say many men are often unaware of the symptoms of things like heart disease and prostate cancer.

“A lot of times men don’t know that they have these, so just making men more aware of the different diseases that can be detected and can be managed, giving them better quality of life, is really, really important,” said Dr. Cherilyn Hanna-Mahase, Regional Medical Director, Dedicated Senior Medical Center.

Experts say that any men 50 years or older should set aside time this month to talk to their doctors about screening for colon cancer, prostate cancer and heart disease.