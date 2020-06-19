Men’s Health Month: Medical expert reminds guys to get regular screenings, checkups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Men’s Health Month, medical experts want to remind guys to stay on top of getting regular checkups.

“Many men tend to neglect their health and not get routine preventive services,” Memorial Health Adult Primary Care Physician Erik Baker told WSAV.com NOW.

“Most men will take their vehicles in for routine service, but when it comes to our most precious vehicle — our bodies — men tend to wait until there’s an obvious problem, and if you wait until the engine is smoking and it won’t shift out of ‘park’, it’s probably too late,” the Bluffton, South Carolina-based doctor shared. “That’s why it’s important for men to go in for regular checkups to prevent problems before they can’t be fixed.”

He says speaking from his own personal experience as a male, he understands men tend to focus on their busy lives and may incorrectly believe that since they seem to be healthy, serious health problems can’t happen to them.

That’s far from the case, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which shows that men die at higher rates than women from nine of the top 10 causes of death, which include heart disease, cancer and stroke.

Baker says males are more susceptible to issues like hypertension and cardiovascular disease than women, especially at younger ages, although he adds around the 65-year age mark, women catch up with men in terms of cardiovascular disease.

The CDC also states that women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men.

“We tend to not be as proactive as women,” Baker said, adding that it’s never too early to start visiting a doctor to receive regular screenings and annual exams.

As a medical expert, he’s unfortunately seen firsthand what can happen when people wait until it’s too late.

“I’ve seen patients who have come in with advanced stages of prostate cancer or colon cancer,” Baker revealed.

“Had they had routine physicals and colon cancer screening five years earlier, they may have been able to prevent their illness instead of coming in when it’s already spread and too late to cure,” he said.

What’s especially tragic about those cases, he noted, is that they could have easily been prevented with a simple and routine checkup.

Baker recommends that men start getting health assessments or having wellness visits in their 20s. He suggests that younger, healthier men between ages 20 and 40 can be screened either every other year or every three years.

By age 40, however, Baker says guys should be coming in for an annual physical exam.

What medical experts check for, he says, depends on a patient’s age. Doctors typically check men in their 20s for blood pressure, vital signs, height and weight.

“Hypertension can sometimes affect younger people, and it’s important to find it because hypertension has been called the silent killer, and if you don’t address it, it can do damage to our body slowly over time,” Baker said.

Doctors may also examine physical activity, cholesterol and even mental health issues.

“There is a lot of depression and anxiety out there, and some men who suffer from mental health issues, instead of getting help, may self-medicate with alcohol or other substances that should also be screened for at a routine checkup,” Baker said.

Diabetes screenings usually begin at age 40, he says.

“We might start earlier if we thought the man was at higher risk due to family history, or perhaps because they’re overweight and felt to be at higher risk for diabetes,” Baker added.

Colon cancer screenings normally begin at age 50 and sometimes as early as between 40 and 45 years old.

Baker says the overall takeaway is that men’s health is important and shouldn’t be neglected.