Memorial Health hosts Drug Take Back event collecting 441 pounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health partnered with the Savannah Police Department to #crushthecrisis by hosting a Drug Take Back event.

On Saturday, individuals from the community were able to drop off their unused, unneeded medications, which included opioids.

HCA Healthcare Facilities host the #crushthecrisis medication take back events all across the country; Memorial Health was just one of dozens held.

“Keeping unused opioids and other medications around the home is just not safe.” said Dr. Jay Goldstein of Memorial Health.

With 185 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care, HCA Healthcare is committed to curbing the tide of opioid misuse and addiction.

“We wanted to do our part to make it easy for our community to safely dispose of these very addictive drugs. The community really responded!” said Dr. Goldstein. “We collected 441 pounds of opioids and other medications, making our community a little bit safer!”