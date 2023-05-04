SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Medical cannabis was legalized in Georgia eight years ago with the passage of the Haleigh’s Hope Act. But now, for the first time, it is more accessible to those who need it.

In just a couple of months, it will be available locally.

“The great news is, is that there’s a lot of patients that actually are, you know, ready to receive this therapeutic treatment,” Gary Long, Botanical Sciences CEO, said.

Last week, the first two dispensaries in the Peach State opened their doors — one in Macon and one in Marietta near Atlanta. In July, Botanical Sciences will open another location in Pooler near Pooler Parkway and the I-16 intersection.

The company grows cannabis at its 100,000-foot facility in Tattnall County. They then extract THC from the plants and put it in oil, creams and pills.

“Once those products are ready for consumption, we ship them to our dispensary locations around the state,” Long said. “And we’re so excited to be going into Pooler and really just being able to serve the patients in southeast Georgia.”

Long said he’s excited to open their doors and begin helping patients, some of whom are chronically ill. Long said once a patient enters the dispensary, they’ll talk with a consultant about their diagnosis and then decide what treatments will work best for them.

In order to get your hands on the meds, you have to get a medical marijuana card. To qualify, patients have to be diagnosed with one of 18 illnesses and it has to be severe or deadly.

Cancer, Parkinson’s disease and seizures are just a few of the qualified illnesses.

“We are a physician-founded organization. Everything we do kind of puts the patient in the center of this journey,” Long said. “And we know because this is a brand-new thing in our state, that we have to invest some time and energy to educate folks on how this therapy works and where it may work.”

The company also plans to open more dispensaries in Cobb, Gwinnett and Richmond counties.