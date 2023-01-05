SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Pharmacies across the U.S. are struggling to keep up with the demand for cold and flu treatments as the nation faces a surge in respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

“There’s a lot of medications that are out of stock, on backorder,” said Neal Hollis, Pharmacist and owner of Georgetown Drug Co.

As the country faces what health experts are calling a “tripledemic,” treatments for respiratory illnesses are in high demand across the nation and right here at home.

“I’ve absolutely seen multiple people come in and say this, this is their second, third, and sometimes even fourth or fifth stop just looking for this stuff,” Hollis said.

Now many looking for some relief are being met with empty shelves.

“Simple things such as the children’s Tylenol, and the ibuprofen and really a lot of their suspensions as well, the amoxicillin suspension, cefdinir,” Hollis said. “Those have been on short order to where we’re only really able to get one to two bottles a week and when the demands are a lot higher than that it puts you in a bind to where ‘how am I supposed to treat the patients?'”

One of the hardest things to get right now is children’s pain relief, which is leaving many parents scrambling to find alternatives but pharmacists warn to be wary of tips you see online.

“Children are not just small adults, their bodies are completely wired differently than ours,” Hollis said.

One big concern is that parents trying to give kids a smaller dose of regular ibuprofen by cutting it up or crushing it pharmacists say this can cause life-threatening complications.

“Any time you try to give them an adult medication, their bodies going to be overloaded and it could cause kidney failure or liver failure and even worse things,” Hollis said.

Hollis said providers are working to keep up with demand but with nationwide shortages, there’s only so much they can do.

“We can’t control the supply issue, that’s above us, we can’t control what we can and can’t get but we are doing everything we can to do that,” Hollis said.

For now, Hollis suggests speaking with a pharmacist or your child’s pediatrician to learn about safe alternatives.