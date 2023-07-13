SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In scorching heat, accidentally leaving a child inside a car can be deadly. Experts say there are many tips parents can remember to avoid that dangerous mistake.

During summertime, cars heat up like ovens. If it’s 90 degrees outside, the inside of your car can be 20 to 30 degrees hotter — happening in just minutes.

In that same short time, a child accidentally left inside could die.

Getting into a routine of checking the backseat is key to avoiding leaving your child behind. Also, if you leave your car outside, you’re asked to lock your doors so a child doesn’t accidentally get locked inside.

“They recommend you put something in your backseat that you’re going to need if you put your child back there as well,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, with the Pediatric Associates of Savannah. “Your purse, your briefcase, a shoe, your cell phone. The best way to remember that your child is back there is to put something back there that you’re going to have to get anyway.”

On average, 38 children die yearly from a heat stroke, after being left in a scorching car. It’s something Dr. Spitalnick said happens a lot.

“That’s most commonly because people forget they’re there. And it’s easy to do. It sounds hard to do. But it’s not it happens year after year after year, somebody changes their routine,” Spatalnick said. “It’s not their day to have the babies, not their day to go to the day care and they put the child in the car with the intention of going to whatever the next stop is and they forget they go about their usual routine and they forget about the child in the backseat.”