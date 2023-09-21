BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Centers for Disease Control is recommending anyone over the age of 6 months old to get their fall vaccinations, specifically to prevent the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

County Nurse Manager Laurie Mehlhorn with the Bryan County Department of Public Health told News 3 that viruses spread more during the colder months.

“We know that’s when we all start staying indoors more. It starts getting cold, the weather’s gloomy, and we stay inside. We all start spreading our germs, so that’s when we start seeing an uptick of these viruses come,” Mehlhorn says.

The staff at Bryan County DPH is working hard to help everyone get vaccinated. Mehlhorn says, some of the county is considered rural, and Pembroke lacks resources compared to Richmond Hill.

“In Pembroke… they don’t have as many of the resources in that area right now. So, we do serve a purpose in public health in vaccinating people that don’t have access,” she says. “Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of us out there walking the streets every day that don’t have health insurance. That’s where public health can step in to help those individuals at a much more affordable rate. Then you can get that out there in the in the private sector.”

Mehlhorn said she and her staff do what they can to bring medicine to people — educating them through public events. Bryan County DPH has also partnered with the Bryan County School System to vaccinate students, faculty, and staff.

“They’re trying to get these flu shots and COVID vaccines in people’s arms. We can’t do it all, of course, but, it’s a challenge to to try to decide every year how much [vaccines] we should order for this next year.