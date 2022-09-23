SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, about 3.4 million people nationwide deal with epilepsy, and in most cases, these people rely on medication for treatment.

But, experts say using medical marijuana like THC gummies or edibles can be a safe and better alternative.

Dr. Tim Connelly, Internal Medicine Physician from Memorial Health, said people who have seizures can benefit from helpful treatments.

“So, like I said there are some people with seizure disorder and virtually no medicine has worked for some of these,” Connelly said. “Even some of these patients are children and when they do have the benefit of medical cannabis they do well with that. So, with seizures is where we have the most benefit and it’s not all seizures, it’s certain types of seizures.”

In a medical news report, over 25 million people deal with chronic pain. It stated that it is the leading cause of disability in the United States. Still, doctors say medical marijuana is a better solution than most prescription drugs on the market.

“In some people with chronic pain, we can use medical cannabis to ease their pain and honestly the cannabis is less risk than the narcotics we prescribe that are legal with a prescription throughout the entire world for the most part,” Connelly said. “So, it’s less risky to use cannabis if that works for some people’s pain management.”

Experts say it is best to consult with your doctor before using any type of medical cannabis for treatment.