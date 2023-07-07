SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With recent heat indices often in the triple digits lately, local doctors are warning people about just how dangerous the summer heat can be for people with diabetes.

“The problem with diabetes is we use a lot of fluid to get rid of sugar, so if somebody is running high sugars, they’re needing to be even more hydrated in order to help their bodies eliminate that extra sugar. So, that leads to further dehydration,” says Dr. Kimberly Zielke, the Medical Director of Savannah’s Dedicated Senior Medical Center.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, more than one million Georgians have diabetes. Dr. Zielke says she’s given IV fluids to a number of dehydrated patients this week.

“The scary part is, they may not realize they’re having issues until it’s really late. So, we have been seeing people coming in saying that they’re feeling more fatigued, more lightheaded, dizzy, and at that point, we’re often trying to give them some fluids here in the office,” she says.

One diabetic patient News 3 spoke with says she realized she needed to make a change to protect herself from the heat.

“I drink a lot of fluids, more than I used to. I’ve been drinking a lot of water. I’ve been drinking a lot of apple juice, cranberry juice, to keep myself from not being hydrated,” says Geraldine Walker, a Type 2 Diabetic.

Dr. Zielke says it’s time to raise awareness about this issue to protect people at risk from dangerous consequences.

“We don’t necessarily talk about it as much as we should, I think. And, again with seniors, we really need to emphasize how as we age, we don’t have that thirst mechanism that we have when we’re younger. A lot of times we’re on medications that are affecting our body’s ability to stay hydrated, so we need to talk about this more,” she says.

Health experts say the most important thing to focus on is conscious hydration–meaning drinking water even if you don’t feel thirsty — and if you feel fatigued, don’t hesitate to call your doctor.