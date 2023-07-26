SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many families in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we are exactly one week away from the first day of school. Local doctors say if your child hasn’t gotten their vaccines, the time is now, as they expect an increase in illnesses after the school year starts.

“We do see little ones having more illnesses after the first couple of weeks, so if we can get a vaccination to prevent some of those illnesses, we definitely want to,” says Sierra Peebles, the Nurse Manager at the Chatham County Department of Health.

Peebles says the Department of Health has been receiving an overwhelming number of calls from parents to get their children in for vaccines before school starts back up. She says although it can be frustrating, take the next available appointment, to avoid a major headache down the line.

“So, children can be unenrolled in school. We do have nurses that complete audits of all the little ones’ records at the school, and if they notice that they’re missing something, they can be unenrolled,” Peebles says.

Health experts also urge parents to opt in for the COVID vaccine, as they expect to see a rise in cases of illnesses like COVID as kids head back into classrooms.

“Kids, they’re in each other’s faces, lots of skin-to-skin contact—coughing on each other, sneezing on each other. And just with their very weak immune systems, still developing immune systems, they’re very susceptible to go pick up any germ, we see it all the time with several viruses, COVID is no different. So, we definitely do recommend vaccinating against it, because it will prevent death in that population,” says Memorial Health Pediatrician, Dr. Ashley Cheek.

Dr. Cheek says the disease can be dangerous, even for children.

“I’ve seen children that have been intubated in the pediatric ICU, with COVID pneumonia, I’ve seen children who just come in with cough and cold symptoms, do well, and that’s about it. So, it’s a spectrum, but the vaccine is proven to protect against the effects that we’re worried about,” she says.

Dr. Cheek also says she’s hopeful for a school year that is starting to go back to normal.

“Just keeping during the school year open communication with your kids, making sure it’s comfortable, making sure it’s a safe environment, because it’s exciting to have kids back to school, in a different venue than they have been in the past few years, so I’m excited to see how the school year will be,” Dr. Cheek tells News 3.

If you are struggling to get an appointment for your child, on Thursday the Chatham County Health Department is offering free back-to-school health screenings from 8 AM to 5 PM. Vaccinations will also be available with no appointments required, though they will not be free.