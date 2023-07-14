SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s that time of year for students. Local health clinics and pediatricians are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated before they head to the classroom.

While you’re shopping for notepads and pencils – don’t forget this important step for your child’s back-to-school prep: getting your kids vaccinated against diseases and getting them up to date on their annual checkups.

Some of these shot requirements depend on how old your child is.

“For the teenagers for age 16, there’s meningitis shots. For the 11 years old. There’s tetanus boosters and meningitis shots. For the 4-year-olds, there’s the MMR shots,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick with the Pediatric Associates of Savannah. “These are important for a couple reasons these vaccines are not only life-saving, but they’re also required for school entry. So we do as much as we can to get the kids in as early as we can.”

Right now, health clinics and pediatricians across Chatham County are packed. Doctors are seeing dozens of kids every day.

They’re asking parents to beat the rush and get their little ones ready now.

“I know clothes and crayons, they’re important, but these are just as important. We’re talking about your kiddos’ health here,” said Sierra Peebles, Coastal Health District nurse. “We don’t want you to have to wait. We want your kiddo to be able to be in school and stay in school. So come on, see us get that vaccination record, get that screening done. That way, you don’t have to worry about it.”

From now until the first day of school, clinics are vaccinating up to 35 children every day. As it gets closer to the first day of class, the harder it gets to book an appointment.